V's Dog Yeontan Passes Away: BTS Member Shares Emotional Message, Heartwarming Videos Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) On December 2, BTS member V shared heartbreaking news with his fans, known as ARMY. V announced that his beloved dog, Yeontan, had passed away. The news, shared on Instagram , deeply moved fans worldwide.

While sharing a number of photographs and videos, V captioned his Instagram post,“Mr. Kim Yeontan.”

BTS member V, whose original name is Kim Tae-hyung, expressed his initial hesitation to share such a personal moment but felt it was necessary to inform ARMY, who had always shown immense love for Yeontan.

He reflected on his cherished bond with his pet and asked his fans to treasure their loved ones during the holiday season. V encouraged them to express their affection as the year draws to a close.

V's Instagram post highlighted the special relationship between the BTS member and his furry companion.

In addition to addressing Yeontan's passing, V briefly mentioned his collaboration with Park Hyo Shin on the song“Winter Ahead” and hinted at upcoming projects. However, the focus of his message was on Yeontan, who had been an integral part of his life and a source of comfort for years.

V's message for BTS fan

“The reason I'm writing this today is that recently Yeontan embarked on a long journey towards the stars. I thought a lot about how to share this story, but since Yeontan has received so much love until now, I felt it was time to share the news with the ARMYs who also cared for him,” BTS member V wrote.