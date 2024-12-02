Protests Against Atrocities On Hindus In Bangladesh Continue In Tripura

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Dec 2 (IANS) Protests against atrocities on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh continued in Tripura with hundreds of activists on Monday staging a demonstration here near the office of the Assistant High Commissioner (AHC) of the neighbouring country.

The activists of the 'Hindu Sangharsh Samiti' also submitted a memorandum to the AHC, urging the caretaker to stop atrocities on the Hindu community and protect their lives and properties.

'Hindu Sangharsh Samiti' leader Sankar Roy said that the on the lives and properties of Hindus in Bangladesh became a daily affair in the neighbouring nation and the security forces remained a silent spectator.

"During the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war, thousands of Hindus fighting the war sacrificed their lives and eventually, after the country became a sovereign nation, people of the Hindu community contributed a lot to the development of the country," Roy told the media.

The 'Hindu Sangharsh Samiti' in its memorandum said that it also urged the International Human Rights Commission, United Nations as well as other nations to intervene in the Bangladesh situation and stop atrocities against Hindus.

Earlier, various organisations, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chowdhury, former minister and senior Congress leader Birajit Sinha separately urged the Bangladesh government to stop atrocities on Hindu minorities.

Meanwhile, one of the largest private healthcare facilities in Agartala, has decided to stop services for Bangladeshi patients following protests by some local activists over atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh and reported disrespect of India's national flag.

Responding to the protests, the Chief Operating Officer of the private hospital, also announced the closure of the hospital's Bangladesh desk.

After a private hospital in Kolkata announced not to provide medical treatment to the patients from Bangladesh over reported attacks on minorities and disrespect to the Indian flag, a multi-specialty private hospital in Agartala also followed suit.

An executive of the private hospital in Agartala on Sunday said that they consider the dignity and respect of India first and also the inhuman atrocities of the minorities in Bangladesh can not be ignored.

The Agartala hospital's decision follows a similar move by a private hospital in Kolkata which recently announced it would discontinue medical treatment to Bangladeshi patients over the same issue.