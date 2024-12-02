Anti-Conversion Bill A Political Tool To Divide Hindus And Muslims: Rajasthan Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 2 (IANS) Rajasthan chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday criticised the state for bringing in the anti-conversion bill and labelled it as a tool to divide Hindus and Muslims.

The conversion bill is a political tool to polarise Hindus and Muslims for electoral gains. A similar legislation was introduced during Vasundhara Raje's tenure as Chief but it failed to pass. When the bill will be introduced in the Assembly, we will present our arguments. But this move reflects BJP's strategy to play the Hindu-Muslim card for political mileage,” said Dotasra.

He emphasised that sufficient legal provisions exist to address such concerns and claimed the BJP is attempting to distract the public from pressing issues by reigniting this debate.

Responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on the slowing Hindu population rate, Dotasra referred to Bhagwat's statement in which he said that 'There is no need to look for a 'Shivling' in every mosque', saying that all religions should be respected.

Dotasra also expressed dismay over the BJP ignoring Bhagwat's call to refrain from such divisive activities.“It is unfortunate that the BJP, which owes its rise to power to the RSS, is disregarding Bhagwat's advice,” he added.

Commenting on the BJP government's decision to appoint administrators in municipal bodies ahead of elections, Dotasra accused the administration of bypassing public representatives.

He claimed the government had delayed preparations for municipal and Panchayat elections, such as voter lists and reservations, to justify appointing administrators.

He alleged the BJP is implementing a“Gujarat model” in Rajasthan, sidelining elected representatives and allowing bureaucrats to dominate governance.

“Funds from the Centre meant for Panchayati Raj are being misallocated, and elections are being delayed, violating constitutional mandates,” Dotasra asserted.

Addressing the internal discord in the BJP, particularly Minister Kirodi Lal Meena's statements after his brother's election defeat, Dotasra pointed out the turmoil within the party, noting that Meena's absence from the Cabinet meeting further highlighted these tensions.

Dotasra said that the BJP has failed to fulfil its promises and urged the Rajasthan government to focus on governance rather than on divisive politics.