Leaders of GCC nations call for immediate cessation of war crimes in Gaza

(MENAFN) At the 45th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Kuwait, the leaders of GCC nations and their representatives called for an immediate cessation of war crimes in Gaza, the displacement of civilians, and the Israeli of Palestinian lands. They reiterated their strong support for the Palestinian cause, emphasizing the right of Palestinians to self-determination over all territories occupied since 1967, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.



In the Kuwait Declaration, the leaders recognized the growing role of the GCC in addressing both regional and global challenges related to politics, security, and economics. They commended the Council's efforts in tackling issues that threaten global peace and stability, fostering international dialogue, and enhancing cooperation. The leaders also stressed the importance of further strengthening the GCC's position as a global economic and business center, advancing economic diversification, digital transformation, stabilizing energy markets, and addressing climate change effectively.

