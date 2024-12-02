Ministry of Finance revamps General Custodian of Absentee Property Section

(MENAFN) The of Finance is revamping the General Custodian of Absentee Property Section, which plays a critical role in overseeing Palestinian property in East Jerusalem. Hananiel Gorfinkel, a right-wing activist with a history of promoting the Judaization of Jerusalem, has been appointed to lead this section. Gorfinkel is known for founding an organization that advocated for expelling Arab students from the Technion and for his efforts within the Ministry of Justice to back settler groups, including calling for the prevention of what he referred to as the "Arab occupation" of East Jerusalem.



Gorfinkel, who resides in the Nof Zion settlement in the Palestinian neighborhood of Jabal Mukaber, has long held influential roles in government. As head of the Economic Unit for Public Values in the Ministry of Justice, he was responsible for managing properties once owned by Jews before 1948, many of which had uncertain ownership. He used his position to assist settler organizations in acquiring Palestinian property and promoting the growth of Jewish settlements in East Jerusalem. Notably, he approved the sale of land in Silwan to Ateret Cohanim, supported legal actions to evict Palestinian families, and backed various initiatives aimed at furthering the Judaization of the area.



Under Gorfinkel’s leadership, the General Custodian’s office has pushed forward plans to establish new Jewish settlements in Palestinian neighborhoods, including Givat Shaked near Sharafat, Kudmat Zion near Ras al-Amud, and another between Um Lison and Jabal al-Mukaber. These projects, which include hundreds of housing units for Jews, are situated near or within Palestinian communities and have sparked strong opposition from groups like Ir Amim and Bimkom, who have filed a petition with the Supreme Court against these developments. However, no hearing has yet been held.



In addition to his work in property management, Gorfinkel is also closely involved in the contentious efforts to evict Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah. There, settler organizations are attempting to reclaim properties they claim were owned by Jews prior to Israel’s establishment. A 2018 investigation revealed that Gorfinkel had allegedly threatened a resident of the neighborhood with eviction, vowing to use harsh measures against anyone making changes to their property. This reflects Gorfinkel's broader agenda to advance settler interests and further marginalize Palestinian residents in East Jerusalem.

