KP Chief Minister Orders Crackdown On Instigators Amid Kurram Tensions

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Ali Amin Gandapur has taken notice of the ongoing unrest in Kurram district, directing authorities to treat those inciting hatred as terrorists and ensure that they face the full force of the law. He also ordered the reopening and securing of the main highway and the provision of food and via helicopters to affected areas.

Presiding over the 18th meeting of the provincial cabinet, the chief minister emphasized that individuals spreading enmity among the tribes must be dealt with as terrorists. The meeting was attended by cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, and relevant administrative officials.

During a briefing on the Kurram situation, it was revealed that 133 people have lost their lives, and 177 others have been injured in recent clashes. A Grand Jirga has been formed to facilitate peaceful negotiations and will remain in the area until lasting peace is achieved.

Officials highlighted that certain elements are fueling animosity between the sects, exacerbating the conflict. It was decided to identify such individuals, declare them terrorists, and place them under Schedule IV of the Anti-Terrorism Act. Additionally, bunkers will be dismantled, heavy weaponry confiscated, and 65 security checkpoints established along the Kurram highway to ensure its safety.

The Chief Minister was informed that a request has been sent to the federal government to deploy Frontier Constabulary platoons in the region. Families of those killed or injured in the violence will receive financial assistance, and compensation will be provided for damaged property. A survey to assess the losses is underway, with an initial release of PKR 380 million, and more funds will be allocated if needed.

The government assured the chief minister that displaced families will be returned to their homes with dignity. A committee comprising the Provincial Law Minister, Information Advisor, and local parliamentarians will oversee the entire process.

In response to the deteriorating security situation, bulletproof and bomb-proof vehicles are being provided to civil administrations in Kurram and other sensitive districts. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) also receives upgraded equipment, including bulletproof vehicles.

Addressing the cabinet, the chief minister clarified that the Kurram conflict is not terrorism but the result of some elements inciting sectarian hatred. He urged local elders to cooperate in identifying these elements, declaring them terrorists who would be dealt with accordingly.

He also announced that a Grand Jirga would soon visit Kurram to mediate and ensure peace. "A ceasefire is crucial for sustainable regional peace," he added. Furthermore, he directed authorities to take all necessary measures to secure the highway, ensure the delivery of essential medicines by helicopter, and facilitate the prompt return of displaced persons with dignity.