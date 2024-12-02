Hamas leaders meet with Egyptian security officials

(MENAFN) Hamas leaders met with Egyptian security officials on Sunday to discuss a potential new ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict, according to two sources close to the movement. Israeli officials are expecting Prime to brief the security cabinet on the issue. This is the first time Hamas representatives have visited Cairo since the U.S. announced its renewed efforts to broker a ceasefire, working alongside Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, with the aim of facilitating a detainee swap.



Jake Sullivan, a national security advisor for the White House, expressed cautious optimism that the chances of securing a ceasefire and detainee exchange are improving. He noted that Hamas is increasingly isolated, with Hezbollah not involved in the conflict and Iran focused on other issues. However, Sullivan stressed that while progress is possible, an agreement has not yet been reached.



Hamas continues to insist that any ceasefire must address the end of Israeli occupation, while Israel maintains that the war will only end when Hamas relinquishes control over Gaza. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar acknowledged some signs of progress, but reiterated that Israel's conditions for ending the war remain unchanged.



In the meantime, the humanitarian crisis deepens as the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) suspended aid deliveries through the Kerem Shalom crossing after armed groups seized food from a convoy. UNRWA Commissioner Philippe Lazzarini criticized Israel for making humanitarian aid operations "impossibly difficult" and failing to protect supplies. Israel's coordination unit, however, denied blocking aid and blamed the UN for delays.

MENAFN02122024000045015687ID1108945848