Automatic Content Recognition Market Poised For Robust Growth, Projected To Reach $11.4 Billion By 2031, Reports AMR

Automatic Content Recognition Market

The global automatic content recognition is segmented on the basis of offering, type, technology, deployment mode, application

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Automatic Content Recognition Market report offers a detailed study of top segments, value chains, changing market trends, competitive scenarios, key pockets, and regional landscape. The report is a vital source of information for investors, new entrants, leading market players, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. The global automatic content recognition market was valued at $2.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $11.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 333 Pages) at:Automatic content recognition (ACR) helps audiences retrieve information about the content they watched or listened by identifying the video or music content. In addition, ACR can link to internet content providers for on-demand viewing and contact third parties for additional background information, or complementary media. In addition, ACR solutions find significant application in media & entertainment, defense & public safety, e-commerce, consumer electronics, education, IT & telecommunication, automotive, healthcare, and avionics industries. Among these, the media and entertainment sector has surfaced as the leading end user of these solutions. Furthermore, rising use of smart devices and content streaming services and growing Integration of ACR in smartphones and wearable devices drive the growth of the automatic content recognition market.By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment holds the largest automatic content recognition market share as large enterprises are adopting ACR technology to protect all their infrastructure. However, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of new technologies and scaling of digital initiatives in the past few years.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :Based on offering, the solution segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.Based on technology, the audio and video fingerprinting segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the speech recognition segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 22.0% from 2022 to 2031.The key players profiled in this report includeDigimarc Corporation, Nuance Communications, Google, Nuance Communication, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Gracenote, KT Corporation, Audible Magic, IBM Corporation, Kudelski Group, Apple, VoiceBase, ACRCloud, ArcSoft, Vobile, VoiceInteraction, Beatgrid Media B.V.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:By region, the automatic content recognition market size was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period owing to rise in technological advancements and a well-established media & entertainment industry. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of automatic content recognition software by prominent companies in this region.Based on application, the content management segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period. However, the advertisement targeting and pricing segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market.Inquiry Before Buying:The global automatic content recognition market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.Other Trending Reports:Advanced Distribution Management System Market -User Provisioning Market -smart grid market -Process Mining Software Market -

