Phytosterols Market Analysis, 2023-2034: Global Revenues To Exceed $3 Billion By 2030, Rising At A CAGR Of 10.24%

The global phytosterols market accounted for USD 1.03 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 3.01 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 10.24% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Growing demand for functional foods, rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease, increasing popularity of dietary supplements, technological advancements, and a focus on preventive healthcare will all fuel market expansion.



There is an increasing demand for functional meals and beverages supplemented with health-promoting substances. Phytosterols match this category wonderfully because they may be added to a variety of foods, including milk, yogurt, spreads, and margarine, to provide cholesterol-lowering characteristics. The increased frequency of CVD is increasing the demand for preventive treatments, including the usage of phytosterols, which have been found to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol. For instance, in June 2022, Kensing LLC, a producer of plant sterols, natural vitamin E, and high-purity surfactants, purchased Vitae Naturals, a maker of plant sterol esters and non-GMO vitamin E derivatives with applications in the food, skincare, and nutrition end-use industries.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increasing focus on preventive healthcare measures. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid urbanization, expanding middle-class population, and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure. For instance, Raisio plc (February 2023) announced a new rapeseed variety named "BeneFit" that is high in tocopherols and plant sterols.

Base Year: 2023 Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Campesterol

Beta-Sitosterol

Stigmasterol Other

By product type, the beta-sitosterol segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global phytosterols market in 2023 owing to its widespread application in functional foods and dietary supplements, recognized efficacy in lowering cholesterol levels, and increasing consumer awareness about cardiovascular health benefits. For instance, in February 2022, the AGtech business Elicit Plant, which specializes in creating novel phytosterol-based solutions and improving crop water resistance, raised a USD 17.26 million series. The money will go toward supporting global expansion and research and development initiatives for its phytosterol-based water stress remedy, which enables farmers to adapt to the challenges posed by climate change.

Additionally, the other phytosterols segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing research and development activities, expanding applications in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and rising demand for diversified phytosterol products with unique health benefits.

Nuts

Seeds

Fruits

Vegetables

Legumes

Oils Others

By source, the food & beverages segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global phytosterols market in 2023 owing to the widespread incorporation of phytosterols in functional foods and beverages, increasing consumer demand for cholesterol-lowering products, and rising health awareness globally.

Additionally, the dietary supplements segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumer focus on preventive healthcare, rising awareness of the benefits of phytosterols in cholesterol management, and the growing trend towards personalized nutrition.

Additionally, the dietary supplements segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumer focus on preventive healthcare, rising awareness of the benefits of phytosterols in cholesterol management, and the growing trend towards personalized nutrition.

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals and Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Animal Feed Industry Others

By application, the fruits & vegetables segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global phytosterols market in 2023 owing to the high phytosterol content naturally present in these sources, their widespread consumption, and the growing consumer preference for natural and plant-based health products.

Additionally, the legumes segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing recognition of their high phytosterol content, rising consumer awareness of their health benefits, and the growing trend towards plant-based diets and sustainable food sources.

Additionally, the legumes segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing recognition of their high phytosterol content, rising consumer awareness of their health benefits, and the growing trend towards plant-based diets and sustainable food sources.

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

By distribution channel, the retail pharmacy segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global phytosterols market in 2023 owing to the increasing consumer awareness of health benefits and rising demand for natural cholesterol-lowering supplements. For instance, in 2022, DuPont introduced a new line of phytosterol-based compounds called "NovaMAX" for use in food and beverage applications, responding to rising customer demand for heart-healthy goods.

Additionally, the online pharmacy segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the convenience of ordering medications from home, expanding internet accessibility, and increasing adoption of telemedicine services.

Key Attributes