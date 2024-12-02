Rivexa Set To Digitally Ease Sourcing Of Industrial Components In UAE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Transforming UAE-India procurement through digital innovation and quality assurance

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- B2B cross-border rivexa, by mjunction Services Limited (a Tata Steel and Steel Authority India Limited joint venture), is all set to ease out some key roadblocks being faced by businesses in UAE while procuring custom-made industrial components.

Launched in October last year, rivexa ensures seamless digital access to select Indian manufacturers of industrial components such as drawing based OEM aftermarket parts (custom, replacement CNC machined parts); annual MRO supplies (filters, belts, rollers, valves, switches, connectors, etc.) and a diverse range of OPEX & CAPEX procurements. This comes at a time when India-UAE trade is projected to exceed $100 billion under the CEPA.

As per mjunction officials, though UAE businesses recognize India's manufacturing potential, there was a gap in accessing reliable, verified suppliers. rivexa seeks to digitally bridge that gap by providing a platform that is a win-win for both parties. While businesses in the UAE find it difficult to access suppliers, verify their credentials, or ensure consistent quality, on the other hand, manufacturers do not have access to global markets, methods to secure payments, etc.

rivexa follows a unique marketplace model where buyers and suppliers can connect with each other and access information that aids purchase decisions, effectively resolving trust issues on both sides.

How rivexa Helps UAE Traders

“rivexa's platform aims to address these gaps by providing businesses with the tools to make informed decisions when sourcing from India," said Anupam Bhatt , Vertical Head (Industrial Goods) at rivexa.

rivexa aims to resolve these sourcing issues through on-site factory audits, certification assessments, and a comprehensive manufacturer rating system. They have on-ground quality inspection teams, and a digital monitoring system for full process transparency, smoother communications, and frequent production timeline updates.

How rivexa Helps India's Manufacturer Base

The platform is also intended to make it easier for these manufacturers to connect with interested global buyers, adding to a growing India-UAE trade partnership.

For smaller Indian manufacturers, international trade has traditionally been difficult.“They lack resources, are concerned about payment defaults, and aren't knowledgeable about global products and certifications,” Adds Bhatt. The platform attracts verified buyers to the suppliers, and then rivexa guides the suppliers till they receive payments.

Rahul Raju

Regional Sales Manager – GCC

...

Phone: +971-559989133

About rivexa:

rivexa is a global B2B marketplace innovation from mjunction Services Limited, India. It is a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL (Steel Authority of India) that has established itself as an e-auctioning forerunner over the last 24 years. Backed by mjunction's nationwide presence and track record of 30,000 annual e-auctions serving 150+ global clients, rivexa ensures seamless access to India's premium manufacturing capabilities. Their platform connects buyers with verified Industrial Goods and Fashion & Home Textiles suppliers.

