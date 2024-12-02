President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Laos
Date
12/2/2024 5:20:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to the President of the Lao People's
Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulithu on the occasion of the
national holiday of the Lao People's Democratic Republic - Republic
Day, Azernews reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely
congratulate you and, through you, your entire nation on the
occasion of the national holiday of the Lao People's Democratic
Republic – Republic Day.
We attach great importance to the development of Azerbaijan-Laos
friendship. I fondly remember our meeting in Kazan this October,
which took place in an atmosphere of sincerity and mutual
trust.
I believe that, through our joint efforts, we will achieve the
development of our friendly relations and the further deepening of
our mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and
multilaterally, in line with the interests of our peoples and by
utilizing existing opportunities.
Taking this opportunity, I would like to invite you to visit
Azerbaijan.
On this festive day, I extend my best regards to you and wish
the friendly people of your country everlasting peace and
prosperity," the letter reads.
