Six Injured In Accident Along Srinagar-Jammu Highway At Qazigund

An official said that an accident took place between a Tavera vehicle (JK03D-7709) and an Alto car (JK09D-2698) at Al Stop, Mir Bazar, along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

He said six people sustained injuries while rushed to the spot immediately after the accident took place, reported news agency KNO.

“All the injured have been shifted to GMC hospital in Anantnag,” he added.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.

