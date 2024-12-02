Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta enters the Saudi Arabian market: new F&B contract at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport

02.12.2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Avolta AG (AVOL: SIX), the leading global experience player, announces its entry in Saudi Arabia with a new contract to operate 10 food & beverage (F&B) concepts, spanning 2,125 m2, across King Khalid International Airport's Terminals 1 and 2 in Riyadh. The expansion reinforces Avolta's presence in the Middle East while introducing new international brands to the country's airport sector for the first time. By elevating the traveler experience Avolta contributes to Saudi Arabia's strategy of attracting 150 million tourists by 2030. The contract with King Kalid International Airport enables Avolta to expand its market share through access to an additional 28 million+ passengers annually in Terminals 1 and 2. As travelers increasingly seek integrated retail and F&B experiences, Avolta leads this transformation, aligning with Riyadh's vision for a renewed gateway dining proposition. By introducing a cluster of globally successful F&B brands to one of the region's largest airports, Avolta enhances their presence and creates a more enjoyable experience for travelers.



With 5,100 outlets worldwide and data-driven insights from 500 million customers annually, Avolta understands traveler preferences and has selected 10 ideal F&B concepts for Riyadh. In compact spaces like airports, a diverse range from fine dining to fast food and grab & go is essential. Highlights at King Khalid International Airport include L'Eto, the first of its kind in the Saudi aviation sector, known for nutritious healthy food, and Dallah Coffee, offering authentic regional cuisine with Arabic coffee, dates, and sweets. Avolta will also introduce brands that are already successful at other Avolta locations like the family casual restaurant Giraffe and the innovative hybrid Hudson Café, which provides a seamless experience of shopping and enjoying food and coffee.



Luis Marin, President and CEO Europe, Middle East and Africa, Avolta, stated:“We are honored to contribute to the evolving growth of King Khalid International Airport. The contract win marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy, with shared goals to contribute to Saudi Arabia's aim to attract 150 million tourists by 2030. Therefore, our understanding of travelers' behavior and needs are essential to offer the right products and services at the right time and location. We are keen to use our expertise and local knowledge to further grow our strong partnership with Riyadh Airports Company.”



Abdulaziz Al-Asaker, Chief Commercial Officer, Riyadh Airports Company, said:“We are thrilled to welcome Avolta to King Khalid International Airport as a partner in redefining the travel experience through a remarkable array of food and beverage offerings. This partnership underscores our commitment to elevating services for our passengers, bringing a global culinary selection and introducing top-tier concepts to Saudi Arabia for the first time in a Saudi airport. Avolta's presence enhances our vision of positioning Riyadh as a premier travel hub, meeting the diverse tastes and preferences of travelers, and supporting the growth of Saudi Arabia's tourism and hospitality sectors.” For further information:



