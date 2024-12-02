Govt Relaxes Electronic Circuit Import Monitoring Requirements

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 2 (KNN) The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has announced the immediate discontinuation of mandatory registration for specific electronic integrated circuits under the existing chip monitoring system.

The decision marks a significant shift in the regulatory approach to electronic component imports.

Previously, importers of electronic integrated circuits, memories, and amplifiers were required to submit advance information through an system and obtain a registration number by paying a designated fee.

The new directive effectively removes these compulsory registration requirements, potentially streamlining the import process for businesses in the electronics sector.

The notification, issued directly by the DGFT, states that the registration requirement has been 'discontinued with immediate effect,' signalling a swift and comprehensive change in the current import protocols.

This development is expected to reduce administrative burden on importers and potentially facilitate more efficient trade in electronic components.

While the full implications of this policy change remain to be seen, it represents a notable adjustment in the government's approach to monitoring and regulating electronic circuit imports.

(KNN Bureau)