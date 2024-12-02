عربي


Amir Receives Phone Call From Iranian President

12/2/2024 4:00:14 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from H E Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to regional and international developments of common interest.

