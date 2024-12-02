Chirag Paswan Supports Mohan Bhagwat’S Concern Over Falling Fertility Rate

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Union Chirag Paswan has backed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent remarks about declining fertility rates. Bhagwat had highlighted the importance of maintaining a population growth rate of over 2.1 to ensure societal survival, which Paswan described as a "technical concern" that warrants detailed discussion.

Addressing the issue, Chirag Paswan stated,“The concern raised by Mohan Bhagwat ji is valid. The fertility rate is declining significantly. Ideally, it should be around 2.1, but we are seeing a downward trend. This poses a potential threat to humanity and societal stability. A broader conversation on this topic is essential.”

The Union Minister emphasised that the fertility rate is a critical parameter for the survival of any species or community and stressed the need for timely intervention. "This issue is not limited to a specific community, it affects everyone. We need to ensure no species or society faces existential risks due to declining fertility rates," he added.

Earlier on Sunday RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat made a strong pitch for maintaining a growth rate of 2.1 and said that this is essential for the "survival of any society.

The RSS chief voiced concerns over the falling population graph and also cited examples of how certain languages and societies vanished as they couldn't keep pace with time.

“The population should not go below (fertility rate) 2.1, our country's population policy was decided in 1998-2002. The population of a society should not be less than 2.1,” Bhagwat opined.

Separately, criticising Tejashwi Yadav's political yatra, Chirag Paswan said,“The difference between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav is clear. Nitish Kumar stays connected with the people even while in power. His doors are always open to the public.”

In contrast, the Union Minister alleged that Tejashwi Yadav only remembers the public when in Opposition.“When in power, Tejashwi Yadav's doors remain closed. If he had maintained a connection with the people while in office, he wouldn't need to go on such extensive yatras now,” he remarked.