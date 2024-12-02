Selena Gomez: One Of The Strongest Things You Can Do Is Be Vulnerable

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 2 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez says showing vulnerability is "one of the strongest things you can do".

Gomez shared her struggles with the world in her 2022 documentary 'Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me', and she has now said that she felt a little nervous about releasing the project.

The singer, who opened up about her physical and mental in the film, told 'CBS Sunday Morning': "Once I released it, it felt like a huge relief, because I am a firm believer that one of the strongest things you can do is be vulnerable. And that doesn't mean you have to pour your heart out to everyone.

"But I made that choice, because I knew I wasn't the only one that felt that way. And if my world was already out there for everyone to see, I'd like to tell my part of the story. And to add on that, it's a dream what I'm doing."

In 2022, Gomez launched a charity that helps young people who suffer from mental health issues. She has now described the project as the "cherry on top of everything".

The actress said: "This is probably the most important thing to me, besides my family. This is the cherry on top of everything."

The singer-actress achieved billionaire status earlier this year, and she recently admitted that she feels "really proud" of her success.

She doesn't feel fame and success has changed her at all, but she's still proud of everything she's achieved in her career.

Asked about her billionaire status, Selena told The Hollywood Reporter: "I don't really pay much attention. I don't think anything about me has changed. I don't think that I feel different. I think I'm just really proud. And also, personally, I just don't think it's anyone's business."