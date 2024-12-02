Netflix Brings the Ultimate Fan Experience to Jeddah

(MENAFN- Atteline) Jeddah, 1 December 2024 – From December 5 - 6, fans of all ages are invited to step into the worlds of their favorite Netflix films, series, and games in a one-of-a-kind interactive experience. Whether you're into drama, action, or comedy, there’s something for everyone. The free, two-day event will feature a dynamic lineup of activities designed to engage fans.



Visitors can expect to immerse themselves in the most beloved Netflix titles with experiences inspired by both Arabic and international hits. Among the highlights, fans can step into the worlds of AlKhallat+ and RasbRas, or create their personalized scent inspired by the hit series Finding Ola, while those who enjoy a bit of strategy can test their skills with a challenge at The Exchange. Football fans can immerse themselves in the Saudi Pro League: Kickoff experience, bringing the thrill of the game to life. Fans can also explore the iconic pods of Love is Blind Habibi, indulge in a Regency-era inspired high tea at the Bridgerton Cafe, and get an exclusive look at the gothic bedroom coming straight from the world of Wednesday. Finally, fans of One Piece can test their strength with Luffy’s Gum Gum Power Punch, a hands-on challenge inspired by the beloved character.



Throughout the two days, there will be live entertainment, photo opportunities, and chances to meet some of the talent and creators behind Netflix’s most popular series. Whether it's through immersive installations, interactive challenges, or special meet-and-greets, the Netflix Brand Experience offers fans a unique and immersive way to engage with the content they love.



The Netflix Brand Experience is free and open to the public and will be held from 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM each day at Le Chateau Mall, providing fans with plenty of time to explore, interact, and enjoy the thrilling world of Netflix.







