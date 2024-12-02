Indian Groom Plays Ludo On Wedding Day Pic Goes Viral, 'Playing A Warm-Up Match Before The Most Challenging Game'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Indian groom has captured everyone's attention by playing Ludo on his phone during his wedding ceremony. The photo has sparked laughter and entertained netizens with the unexpected moment.

Multiple social accounts have shared the pic while the origin of the photograph remains unknown.

By the looks of it, it seems to be a Bengali wedding while the groom, with a traditional Bengali wedding headgear, seems to be secretly playing online Ludo with his friends.

“When getting a 6 in Ludo feels more important than getting those 7 pheres,” wrote one user while another commented,“Bengali people and their love for Ludo! We Bengalis really love this game.”

“Yeh meri hi ek didi ki shadi ka scene h , jiju or unken best frnds (This is a scene from my sister's wedding, featuring my brother-in-law and his best friends),” claimed one user while another replied,“Wah unko bolna famous ho gye wo log (Tell them they are famous now).”

“Last game! Iske baad vo iski zindagi se khelegi (After this, she'll play with his life),” quipped one user while another wrote,“Zindagi ki sabse kathin baazi se pehle thoda warm up (He's playing a warm-up match before the most challenging game of his life).”

“Lagta h dulhan ki entry nhi hue thi (Seems like the bride hasn't arrived yet),” posted one user while another remarked,“Could be done for views but if the man marrying is having this demeanor on the marriage day and least interested guess what happens 1 year after marriage?”

How to play online ludo?

In case you want to play online ludo on your wedding day, there are multiple ways to do it. Ludo King, probably the most popular online platform to play the game , offers four gameplay modes: Vs. Computer for offline solo play, Local Multiplayer for shared-device games with friends, Online Multiplayer to compete globally and Play with Friends to enjoy personalised matches with known connections.