President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of UAE
12/2/2024 3:08:49 AM
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to the President of the UAE sheikh Mohammed
bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of the national holiday of the
UAE - Independence Day, Azernews reports.
"Your Highness,
On the occasion of your country's national holiday –
Independence Day, it is my great pleasure to extend sincere
congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your
entire nation on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan.
Under your leadership, the United Arab Emirates has achieved
remarkable success, becoming one of the world's most developed and
highly accomplished countries.
The Azerbaijan-UAE interstate relations, founded on brotherhood,
mutual respect, trust, and support, are currently experiencing
dynamic and comprehensive development. Our active political
dialogue provides a strong foundation for further expanding our
cooperation across all areas. Your two visits to Azerbaijan this
year are a testament to the high level of our fraternal
relations.
In recent times, the relations between our countries have
entered a qualitatively new phase, with new areas identified for
the development of our cooperation. The significant steps we have
taken in the energy sector, particularly in the field of green
energy, are gratifying. In this regard, I would like to
specifically highlight the effective activities of your country's
Masdar company in the renewable energy sector in Azerbaijan.
Furthermore, I commend the successful collaboration established
between Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency and the UAE's COP28
Presidency. I believe that our countries will continue working
together to advance climate action.
I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint
efforts to strengthen the Azerbaijan-UAE friendship and reliable
partnership, and to expand our cooperation both bilaterally and
multilaterally.
On this joyous occasion, I wish you robust health, happiness,
success in your presidential activities, and the brotherly people
of the United Arab Emirates everlasting peace and prosperity," the
letter reads.
