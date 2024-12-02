ASSA ABLOY Acquires Premier Steel Doors And Frames In The US

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA
ABLOY has acquired Premier Steel Doors and Frames ("Premier"), a US manufacturer of hollow metal doors and frames, metal building door systems, and aluminium windows.
"I am very pleased to welcome Premier into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This Acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.
"Premier is a well-known and respected steel door and frame manufacturer, and I'm excited for them to join our division," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division. "This acquisition complements our current product portfolio, strengthens our presence in the southern US, and enhances our expertise in solutions for metal buildings."
Premier was founded in 1964 and has some 90 employees. The main office and factory are located in Monroe, Louisiana, USA.
Sales for 2023 amounted to about MUSD 40 (approx. MSEK 420) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.
For more information, please contact:
Nico Delvaux, President and CEO
no:
+46
8
506
485
82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations
About ASSA ABLOY
The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 61,000 employees and sales of SEK 141 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.
