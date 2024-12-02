President Of Republic Of Tatarstan Leaves Doha

Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Tatarstan HE Rustam Minnikhanov left Doha on Monday morning after attending a side event of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Grand Prix (Qatar 2024). His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off at Hamad International Airport by Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi.

