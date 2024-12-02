Armed attack in Ecuador results in death of over 10 people

(MENAFN) At least 10 people, including both Ecuadorians and Colombians, were killed in a violent armed attack early Sunday in El Guabo, a town located in the coastal province of El Oro in southern Ecuador. Local reports indicated that the attackers opened fire indiscriminately on several people who were sleeping in a rental house. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots around 5:00 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT), and when residents went outside, they discovered multiple bodies along a nearby road.



Initial investigations by local police suggest that the attack could be linked to ongoing conflicts between organized criminal groups, which have been escalating in Ecuador in recent months. The country has been grappling with an increasing tide of violence, including homicides, kidnappings, and extortion. El Oro province, where the attack took place, has been under a state of emergency since October 3, a measure imposed in response to the rising levels of crime and insecurity.



The state of emergency also applies to seven other regions of the country, including the capital, Quito, which are also facing similar challenges. This surge in violence has prompted the Ecuadorian government to take stronger action. In January, President Daniel Noboa declared an "internal armed conflict" against 22 criminal gangs that were labeled as "terrorist" organizations.



The recent attack in El Guabo underscores the deepening crisis and the increasing risks posed by criminal gangs operating across the country. The Ecuadorian government is intensifying its efforts to combat these groups, but the situation remains dire for many communities affected by the violence.

