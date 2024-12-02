A Legacy Across Lingnan: Jao Tsung-I In The Greater Bay Area Student Competition Award Ceremony Media Outreach Newswire APAC

|
Prize
|
School Name/ Award-winning students
|
Comment
|
Lower Age-group of Article Works
First Prize
|
South Island School
Wong Hoi Chak
|
(Comment from Professor Lee Chack Fan)
The essay thoughtfully begins with the Xiling Seal Art Society and expands to explore the study of calligraphy. The author's narrative is clear and engaging, first recounting their personal journey of getting to know the renowned sinologist Professor Jao Tsung-I, and then highlighting Professor Jao's significant achievements, especially his contributions to the Greater Bay Area. The essay maintains a strong focus on the theme, is well-organized and articulate, and demonstrates the commendable sense of responsibility young people feel in preserving and promoting Chinese culture.
|
Middle Age-group of Article Works
First Prize
|
CCC Ming Kei College Ma Hei Man
Ma Kwan Yin
Li Tsz Yi
|
(Comment from Mr Paul Pang)
The essay offers a comprehensive and detailed account of Professor Jao's contributions to Dunhuang studies, Hong Kong history, and Hong Kong education. The writing is clear and fluent, with engaging content that captures the reader's interest. Additionally, the layout and design of the manuscript reflect thoughtful attention to detail and creativity.
|
Higher Age-group of Dissertations
First Prize
|
Hong Kong Baptist University
Zhang Zi Xuan
|
(Comment from Professor Chen Zhi)
This essay is rich in content, thoughtful in its analysis, and written with clarity and precision, occasionally presenting thought-provoking insights. The argumentation is well-organised and methodical. Of particular note is the author's adept use of textual evidence from inscriptions and colophons to corroborate and illuminate specific works in the
Changzhou Ji, offering a compelling analysis of the connections between Professor Jao's poetry-its language, allusions, and ideas-and the traditions of classical poetics. This reflects the author's deep understanding of Professor Jao's contributions to poetic scholarship.
The essay is carefully structured, providing a thorough and insightful study of the
Changzhou Ji as a unique case. However, due to space constraints, the exploration of the specific connotations of travails (meaning bracing for potential risks even when the going is good, being mindful of possible problems, being alert to dangers even in times of calm) and the literary-historical significance of these poems remains an area for further in-depth interpretation.
|
|
Award-winning students
|
School Name
|
Prize
|
Lower Age-Group
|
Fong Yan Lam
|
St. Paul's Co-Educational College
|
First Prize
|
|
Wong Ching Yan
|
Diocesan Girls' School
|
Second Prize
|
|
Chan Lok Ching
|
Hong Chi Lions Morninghill School
|
Third Prize
|
|
Wong Hoi Tung
|
South Island School
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Wong Hoi Chak
|
South Island School
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Chan Yat Chun
|
King Ling College
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
Middle Age-group
|
Deng Chi Kio
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
First Prize
|
|
Wong Hou
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Second Prize
|
|
Leong Chon Ian
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Third Prize
|
|
Wu Yushi
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Third Prize
|
|
Lin Sam U
Ou Hoi Ieng
Huang Xin Yan
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Huang Shuk Yan
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Chu Weng Kei
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Wu Si Ting
Ma Hio Cheng
He Kit Yan
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Wong Man Sai
Xie Yi Qing
Lio Iat Meng
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Vong Man Ka
Lai Cheok Io
Ng Lai On
|
Pui Ching Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Lai Ho Ieng
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Iao Pok Lam
Leong Kam Chon
Wan Chi Shing
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Yuan Huihuen
Ning Chen
Zeng Jiaqing
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Chan Hiu Ying
Cheung Kai Ching
Xiao Jingxuan
|
Belilios Public School
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Chow Ho Yin
|
Hong Chi Lions Morninghill School
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Wong Cheng San
Liu Tian Xu
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Pang Wang Chon
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Lee Kam Choi
|
Hong Chi Lions Morninghill School
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
Higher Age-Group
|
Zheng Angqi
|
Hong Kong Metropolitan University
|
First Prize
|
|
Zhang Wen Tao
|
University of Macau
|
Second Prize
|
|
Bilal Muhammad
|
City University of Hong Kong
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Peng Shan Shan
|
University of Macau
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Liu Ka Yi
|
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Award-winning students
|
School Name
|
Prize
|
Lower Age-Group
|
Wong Hoi Chak
|
South Island School
|
First Prize
|
|
Liang Wai Ian
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Second Prize
|
|
He Kun Tat
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Third Prize
|
|
Shi Hai Yu
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Wong Cheng U
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Jiang Jialei
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
Middle Age-Group
|
Ma Hei Man
Ma Kwan Yin
Li Tsz Yi
|
CCC Ming Kei College
|
First Prize
|
|
Choi Sai Chi
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Second Prize
|
|
Kuok Sam Sut
|
Pui Ching Middle School (Macau)
|
Third Prize
|
|
Chen Zi Qing
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Huang Baiyuan
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Leong Weng Si
Liang U Sin
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Cheong Cheng Fong
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Fan Weng Kei
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Shi Ya Xin
Wong Cheng In
Chim Loi
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Kang Hou Meng
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Lin Zhixun
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Xiao Ka Hei
Ao Ka Wai
Lu Ting Kok
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Lan Tin
Hoi Kai Seng
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Lei Weng Tong
Liang Ka Hei
Chan Ieok Mei
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Yin Lam
Cheng Jia Yi
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Chan Mong Teng
Leong Pek I
Wu Hio Neng
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Xu Jia Ying
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Cai Jia Yi
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
He Iek Lam
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Si Sam Wa
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Shi Chi I
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Tam Chon Kit
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Liang Tsz Ho
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Xu Cheong Lam
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Chao Sin Ieok
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
|
Zeng Wai Cheong
|
Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)
|
Outstanding Achievement Award
|
Higher Age-Group
|
Zhang Zi Xuan
|
Hong Kong Baptist University
|
First Prize
|
|
Guo Qian Meng
|
Hong Kong Metropolitan University
|
Second Prize
|
|
Luo Zhiwei
|
Hong Kong Baptist University
|
Outstanding Achievement Award