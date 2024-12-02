A Legacy Across Lingnan: Jao Tsung-I In The Greater Bay Area Student Competition Award Ceremony Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Higher Age-group of Dissertations



First Prize



Hong Kong Baptist University



Zhang Zi Xuan



(Comment from Professor Chen Zhi)



This essay is rich in content, thoughtful in its analysis, and written with clarity and precision, occasionally presenting thought-provoking insights. The argumentation is well-organised and methodical. Of particular note is the author's adept use of textual evidence from inscriptions and colophons to corroborate and illuminate specific works in the Changzhou Ji, offering a compelling analysis of the connections between Professor Jao's poetry-its language, allusions, and ideas-and the traditions of classical poetics. This reflects the author's deep understanding of Professor Jao's contributions to poetic scholarship.



The essay is carefully structured, providing a thorough and insightful study of the Changzhou Ji as a unique case. However, due to space constraints, the exploration of the specific connotations of travails (meaning bracing for potential risks even when the going is good, being mindful of possible problems, being alert to dangers even in times of calm) and the literary-historical significance of these poems remains an area for further in-depth interpretation.

