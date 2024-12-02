Kuwaiti Diplomats Congratulate UAE On 53Rd Nat'l Day, Commend Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti diplomats congratulated on Monday the UAE on the advent of the 53rd National Day, commending the decades-long ties and strategic cooperation between the two GCC nations.

Speaking to KUNA Kuwaiti Ambassador to the UAE Jamal Al-Ghunaim deemed the UAE-Kuwaiti relations as exemplary, saying that the ties were based on goodwill and mutual understanding.

He commended the great achievements of the leadership and people of the UAE, saying that it came through a strong desire for development and hard work.

He reflected the State of Kuwait's sincere wishes for more development and progress in the UAE, saying that Kuwaitis were proud of what the UAE had achieved throughout the decades.

In a similar statement, the General Consul of Kuwait in Dubai and the Northern Emirates Ambassador Ali Al-Thaidi expressed wishes for more progress and development to the UAE leadership and people.

He commended the Emirates' wide-scale regional and international achievements, saying that the 45th GCC Summit made sure that ties between Gulf countries, including Kuwait and the UAE, would continue to prosper in the future.

The diplomat lauded the long-standing relationship between the two brotherly nations, affirming that both countries were eager to boost relations in all possible domains. (end)

