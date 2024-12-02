Dubai hosts 2nd edition of ‘Japan Kyoto Trade Exhibition’ with participation of 150 trademarks

(MENAFN) Japanese company presidents and leaders emphasized the significance of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) recently announced between the UAE and Japan. They highlighted its potential in opening new opportunities for Japanese companies to expand their exports to the UAE and the broader Middle East markets. The agreement is seen as a way to enhance bilateral trade, which reached nearly AED 132 billion (USD36 billion) during the first nine months of 2024, according to the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).



The two countries officially launched negotiations for the CEPA on September 18, marking a pivotal step toward deepening their economic ties. The aim of the agreement is to establish a development partnership that will support sustainable economic growth and prosperity for both Japan and the UAE, benefiting their peoples through expanded trade and cooperation.



The announcement was made during a press conference held in Dubai, where details were shared about the upcoming second edition of the “Japan Kyoto Trade Fair 2025.” This event, set to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from February 10 to 12, will feature approximately 150 Japanese companies and brands. The fair will cover a wide range of Japanese industries, innovations, and fields, showcasing the depth of collaboration between the two nations.



The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, alongside the Japan Kyoto Trade Fair, reflects the growing strategic relationship between Japan and the UAE. It underscores the commitment of both nations to fostering closer economic ties, enhancing trade, and exploring new avenues for collaboration across various sectors. This partnership is expected to provide valuable opportunities for companies in both countries to thrive in the global marketplace.

