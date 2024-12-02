Iran’s policy focuses on deepening bonds with Russia, BRICS, SCO

(MENAFN) The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Moscow declared on its formal Telegram channel that it welcomed a meeting on Saturday gathering ambassadors from BRICS and railway formals from SCO member states.



The event involved Representative Jalali, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Jabbar Ali Zakeri, and many major officials. Their negotiations focused on developing partnership among Iran and Russia through mutual, local, and global platforms.



Representative Jalali emphasized transportation, specifically railway improvement, as a critical part of collaboration among Iran and Russia. He highlighted the significance of achieving mutual railway plans to strengthen relations among both countries.



Jalali reaffirmed that deepening bonds with local and global institutions, such as the SCO and BRICS, continues to be a keystone of Iran’s foreign law strategy, goaled at enhancing economic development and geopolitical alignment.

