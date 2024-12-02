QatarEnergy begins implementing blue ammonia plant in Mesaieed

(MENAFN) QatarEnergy has inaugurated the foundation stone for the world’s largest blue ammonia plant, under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar.



The plant, which generates low carbon ammonia, is a main milestone in QatarEnergy's campaign to extend its clean field and lower CO2 emissions. The event happened in Mesaieed Industrial City.



With an investment of nearly QAR 4.4 billion (USD1 billion), the plant is going to be be implemented in Mesaieed Industrial City, which serves as a strategic destinantion, integrated infrastructure, perfect abilities, and a port that is seen to be one of the greatest petrochemical export facilities in the Middle East.



The plant is projected to begin construction in the Q2of the upcoming couple of years, shaping a milestone in Qatar Energy’s strategy to extend into the cleaner energy division.



The event was joined by Saad Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the Leader and CEO of QatarEnergy, and high-ranking managers and officials from the entities contributed in the project application.

