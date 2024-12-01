Kannada Actress Shobitha Shivanna Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad, Found Hanging From Ceiling Fan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kannada and TV Shobitha S allegedly died by at her residence here on Sunday, said.

As reported by PTI citing police, Shobitha (32) was found hanging from a ceiling fan by a sari in her bedroom.

Shobitha, a former actress who had appeared in Kannada TV serials and films, lived in Hyderabad after her marriage last year.

Police said the exact reasons behind her alleged suicide are still under investigation. According to preliminary findings, no suicide note was discovered.

Shobitha worked in several popular films, including Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder, Ondh Kathe Hella, Jackpot, and Vandana. She was also a regular in TV serials Gaalipata, Mangala Gowri, Kogile, Brahmagantu, and Krishna Rukmini.

A case has been filed at the Gachibowli police station, and the investigation is on.

Who is Shobitha S?

Born on September 23, 1992, in Bengaluru, Shobitha had a passion for the arts from an early age. She attended Baldwin Girls High School and later pursued a degree in Fashion Designing at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Despite her background in design, Shobitha's true passion lay in acting, and she quickly made a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

Shobitha's career began with television serials such as Gaalipata and Mangala Gowri, which earned her widespread recognition and made her a household name. Her transition to films further solidified her position as a rising star in the Kannada film industry. In addition to her acting work, Shobitha was active on social media, sharing glimpses of her personal life and creative journey with her fans.

Her sudden passing has shocked the industry, with tributes pouring in from colleagues and fans who remember her as a vibrant and talented performer. While the cause of her death is still under investigation, her untimely demise highlights the silent struggles many face, even behind the spotlight.

(With inputs from PTI)