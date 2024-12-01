Power Engineers Restore Damaged Power Line To Zaporizhzhia NPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrenergo repair crews have repaired damage to a high-voltage line that supplies power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power temporarily seized by Russians.

The company noted that work to restore the overhead line damaged by enemy shelling began immediately after receiving the necessary permits from the military.

“At present, the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP is powered by both main and backup high-voltage power lines,” Ukrenergo informed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of November 30, Zaporizhzhia NPP lost power to one of the two external power lines connecting the plant to the unified energy system of Ukraine due to Russian shelling.