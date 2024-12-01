Power Engineers Restore Damaged Power Line To Zaporizhzhia NPP
Date
12/1/2024 3:11:17 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrenergo repair crews have repaired damage to a high-voltage line that supplies power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant temporarily seized by Russians.
According to Ukrinform, Ukrenergo reported this on facebook .
The company noted that work to restore the overhead line damaged by enemy shelling began immediately after receiving the necessary permits from the military.
Read also:
All Ukraine's NPPs
lower power levels as precaution against shelling – IAEA
“At present, the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP is powered by both main and backup high-voltage power lines,” Ukrenergo informed.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of November 30, Zaporizhzhia NPP lost power to one of the two external power lines connecting the plant to the unified energy system of Ukraine due to Russian shelling.
MENAFN01122024000193011044ID1108944108
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.