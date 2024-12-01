Kannada TV Actress Found Dead In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 1 (IANS) Kannada television Shobhita Shivanna was found dead at her residence in Hyderabad under suspicious circumstances on Sunday.

The 29-year-old was found hanging from the ceiling of the apartment she was residing in Sriram Nagar Colony, Gachibowli.

After receiving information from the neighbors, rushed to the apartment and found her hanging.

Police shifted the body to the government-run Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

Shobhita was known for her roles in the television serials 'Brahmagantu' and 'Ninidale'. She had also acted in a few films.

Hailing from Sakleshpur in Karnataka's Hassan district, the actress got married last year. She had been staying away from the entertainment industry after the marriage and was staying in Hyderabad with her husband Sudheer.

The reasons for Shobhita's alleged suicide were not known. Gachibowli police registered a case and took up an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police were recording statements from her family, friends, and neighbours as part of the investigation.

Shobhita's body will be transported to Bengaluru where her family resides.