ADNOC Unveils $80 Billion Low-Carbon Energy Venture

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has introduced XRG, a groundbreaking low-carbon and chemicals enterprise with an estimated enterprise value exceeding $80 billion. This ambitious venture positions ADNOC as a leader in the energy transition, aligning with global trends toward cleaner energy solutions and technological innovation. XRG's portfolio will encompass advanced technologies such as hydrogen, energy, and sustainable chemicals production. Additionally, it will emphasize carbon capture and storage, aligning with ADNOC's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The initiative is poised to leverage ADNOC's robust infrastructure and expertise while driving its international expansion into markets seeking environmentally sustainable energy solutions. ADNOC anticipates XRG will double its asset value over the next decade. This projection is rooted in increasing global demand for clean energy, which is further amplified by emerging economies and the proliferation of artificial intelligence in energy optimization and resource management. Such factors contribute to the shift from traditional energy sources to integrated, technology-driven models.">



