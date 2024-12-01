Satoshi Nakamoto Linked To 2010 Bitcoin Wallet Movements

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) A new theory presented by blockchain analytics firm BTCparser suggests that Satoshi Nakamoto, the elusive creator of Bitcoin, may be responsible for liquidating a substantial amount of from the " 2010 megawhale" wallets. According to this hypothesis, Nakamoto could have been behind strategic sales of starting in 2019, while deliberately avoiding attention by leaving the older 2009 wallets untouched. The most significant recent sale occurred on November 15, 2024, when over $176 million worth of Bitcoin was moved from these wallets. The "2010 megawhale" wallets are named for the block of Bitcoin mined in 2010, a year after Bitcoin's creation. These wallets are notable because they hold Bitcoin that was mined in the early days of the cryptocurrency, with a large amount being moved on multiple occasions. While the theory has not been confirmed, the BTCparser report suggests that the movements are part of a deliberate strategy to keep the identity of the holder hidden while maintaining control over the vast Bitcoin holdings. The 2009 wallets, which contain Bitcoin mined in the first year of Bitcoin's existence, have remained almost entirely untouched. Experts believe that the 2009 wallets are likely associated with Satoshi Nakamoto themselves, as the early blocks were likely mined by the pseudonymous figure. The untouched state of these wallets has led to speculation that Nakamoto is purposely avoiding any visible transactions that would draw attention to their identity. This intentional inaction contrasts with the frequent but calculated movements from the 2010 wallets. BTCparser's theory rests on the idea that Nakamoto is trying to preserve anonymity while ensuring that the Bitcoin market remains stable. By selectively selling Bitcoin in smaller, less noticeable batches over a period of time, Nakamoto could avoid the kind of price volatility that would occur if they were to liquidate their holdings all at once. Such a strategy would allow them to cash out their holdings while protecting the value of the cryptocurrency. The most recent transaction on November 15 involved 8,000 BTC, a move that sparked both intrigue and concern in the crypto community. The movement of such large amounts of Bitcoin has prompted speculation about who could be behind the transactions. While many in the Bitcoin community have long suspected that Nakamoto may still hold significant portions of Bitcoin, few concrete links have been made between Nakamoto and the 2010 wallets until now. BTCparser's analysis suggests that the addresses associated with the 2010 megawhale wallets share a pattern of deliberate liquidity management, hinting at a long-term plan to minimize public attention while still executing trades. Bitcoin's decentralized and pseudonymous nature has made it difficult to conclusively determine the identity of its creator. The absence of direct evidence linking Nakamoto to the 2010 wallets has left room for a variety of theories, from the idea that Nakamoto could be a single individual to the possibility of a group of people behind the pseudonym. What is clear is that Nakamoto's actions, or inactions, continue to influence the market. Since 2019, when the first significant movements from the 2010 wallets were observed, speculation has intensified about whether these sales were coordinated by Nakamoto or by someone else. The notion that Satoshi might be systematically liquidating their Bitcoin holdings has created ripples through the cryptocurrency industry, especially as the price of Bitcoin has fluctuated in response to these movements. The BTCparser theory also proposes that the carefully timed sales could be part of a broader effort to manage Bitcoin's impact on the market. If Nakamoto were to suddenly release the full contents of the 2010 wallets, it could flood the market with Bitcoin and cause a sharp drop in price. Such a scenario would be detrimental to Nakamoto's holdings, as the market value of their remaining Bitcoin would likely plummet. Instead, the theory suggests that Nakamoto has opted for a slow, steady liquidation strategy to avoid destabilizing the market. This idea fits with the broader philosophy that has governed Bitcoin since its creation: maintaining a decentralized, stable currency. Bitcoin was designed to be resistant to manipulation by any single entity, including its creator. However, Nakamoto's continued control over a substantial portion of the supply of Bitcoin has always been a point of contention in the community. Many supporters of Bitcoin's decentralization have expressed concerns that a single individual or group could eventually manipulate the currency's value by controlling large amounts of Bitcoin. The argument for Nakamoto's involvement in the 2010 wallet movements is bolstered by the fact that these wallets have consistently moved large amounts of Bitcoin over the past few years. While not every transaction is identical, the overall pattern of the movements is consistent with someone who is closely monitoring the market and acting strategically to avoid drawing attention. By continuing to hold the 2009 wallets intact, Nakamoto may be sending a signal that they are intentionally staying out of the public eye while still having an outsized impact on the market. Despite the theory gaining traction, experts have pointed out that there are still many unanswered questions. One of the key issues is whether Nakamoto remains active in the cryptocurrency space. It is possible that the movements from the 2010 wallets are not the work of Nakamoto themselves but are instead being executed by another party who has gained access to these early Bitcoin blocks. Alternatively, it could be that Nakamoto has delegated control of their assets to another party for management.



