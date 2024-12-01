India A Net Supplier Of HIV Medicines To World: JP Nadda

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) India is taking a lead in global control by being the net supplier of medicines to the world, said Union J.P. Nadda on Sunday.

Nadda said this while inaugurating the World AIDS Day 2024 commemoration at the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Auditorium, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The Union Minister noted that India has come a long way in the fight against HIV, and is now also supplying affordable medicines to the world.

“From a time when there was no for AIDS, to dealing with over-expensive medicines to now becoming a net supplier of HIV medicines to the world, India has come a long way in its fight against AIDS,” he said.

“Today India is taking a lead in AIDS control by producing the most affordable as well as effective medicines and sharing them with the neediest,” Nadda added.

He also stated that the Union government provides free medicines for AIDS patients.

The Minister noted that sustained efforts by National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) and State AIDS Control Societies have ensured a decline in new infections in the country. In 2023, it was almost 44 per cent lower than in 2010 while AIDS-related deaths declined by 79 per cent.

Further, the medication also ensures a healthy future generation.

“Contrary to some beliefs, any person with HIV can live lifelong today and can also have a healthy child without HIV infection,” he said.

Reflecting on this year's theme,“Take the Rights Path”, Nadda said the government is committed to safeguarding the rights of people living with HIV/AIDS, offering legal protections, healthcare access, and societal change.

Noting that“Every person has the right to a dignified life,” he underscored the importance of treating HIV-positive people with a human angle.

He also lauded healthcare workers for handling such diseases with extreme care and dedication.

“World AIDS Day is a moment to reiterate that we are all together in the fight against AIDS as well as to remember and re-dedicate the efforts of those people who have fought against this disease and lost their loved ones as well.”