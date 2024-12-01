Islamic armies initiate abrupt assault in Syria

(MENAFN) Islamic launched a large-scale attack on Syria’s Aleppo and Idlib provinces, marking the first such incident in years, according to Syria’s state-run SANA news agency. The attack, carried out by Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS), formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, began on Wednesday, and fighting is still ongoing. HTS militants reportedly overran at least ten areas that were previously under Syrian military control.



HTS is classified as a organization by Syria, Russia, the US, and several other countries. The group has been mostly confined to Idlib province in northwestern Syria, partly due to Russian support for the Syrian government in combatting various militant factions, including ISIS. Recent joint Russian-Syrian airstrikes targeted HTS positions in Idlib and Latakia.



The Syrian government has accused Western nations of supporting terrorist groups operating in the country. In previous statements, President Bashar al-Assad suggested that the US has forged alliances with insurgent groups in northeast Syria, where American forces are stationed. The attack is the first major clash between Syrian rebels and government forces since a 2020 ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey.

