Baku Streets To Welcome Few More Electric Buses Operating In New Routes
12/1/2024 5:12:11 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Yutong" electric motor buses have started operating on route
number 133 operated by "Chinar Trans" LLC,
Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Land
Transport Agency.
Electric buses are equipped with zero-emission technology, which
makes an important contribution to environmental protection.
In addition, the buses are equipped with the latest technologies
to increase the comfort level of passengers.
