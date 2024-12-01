عربي


Baku Streets To Welcome Few More Electric Buses Operating In New Routes

12/1/2024 5:12:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Yutong" electric motor buses have started operating on route number 133 operated by "Chinar Trans" LLC, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.

Electric buses are equipped with zero-emission technology, which makes an important contribution to environmental protection.

In addition, the buses are equipped with the latest technologies to increase the comfort level of passengers.

AzerNews

