Maldives President reiterates strong support for Palestinian cause

(MENAFN) As the world observes the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu reaffirmed the country's strong support for Palestine's pursuit of justice and peace. He expressed that for the Maldivian people, Palestine’s struggle is deeply personal, with solidarity for Palestine deeply rooted in the nation's values.



Muizzu called for global unity to use and economic influence to demand an end to Israel's and accountability for war crimes. He advocated for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as the only path to a lasting solution to the conflict.



The backdrop to these statements includes the ongoing violence in Gaza. Following a Hamas attack in October of the previous year, Israel’s military actions have resulted in the deaths of nearly 44,300 people, predominantly women and children, with over 104,700 others injured. This escalation, now entering its second year, has been widely condemned internationally, with many considering the actions to be a form of genocide, especially in light of the blockade on aid deliveries.



Israel is also facing legal challenges at the International Court of Justice, where it is accused of committing genocide in Gaza. The situation continues to provoke global debate over human rights violations and the path forward for a peaceful resolution.

