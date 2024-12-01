Tata Steel women employees featured among WIM UK’s 2024 “100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining”

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 29, 2024: Tata Steel is proud to announce that two of its employees, Anjna Tiwari and Bandi Gayatri, have been recognised as part of Women in Mining UK’s (WIM UK) 2024 “100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining” (WIM 100). This biennial publication celebrates the extraordinary achievements of women in the mining industry worldwide.

Anjna Tiwari, a Senior Area Manager in the Security department of the Company, has had an extraordinary career spanning over 28 years, beginning with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and later serving as the first female member of the Special Protection Group (SPG). At Tata Steel, she transitioned seamlessly into a challenging role, becoming the first woman to lead security operations for the ferro alloys plants and chrome mines based in a remote mining village in Odisha. Her commitment to community welfare, stakeholder engagement, and harmonious industrial relations has earned her immense respect from local villagers and external stakeholders alike.

Bandi Gayatri, a Manager in the Mining division of the Company, made history as the first female underground mining engineer in the 117-year history of the Jharia coalfields. A graduate of IIT BHU and a recipient of the prestigious Roberton Medal, Gayatri has undertaken critical projects such as shaft dressing and ventilation improvements in underground coal mines, despite operating in an environment predominantly led by men. Her leadership extends beyond mining operations as she spearheads the Women of MEAI initiative, fostering inclusivity and knowledge sharing within the sector.

“At Tata Steel, we believe in the power of diversity and inclusion to drive transformation. We are incredibly proud of Anjna and Gayatri for their outstanding contributions to Tata Steel and the mining industry as a whole,” said Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel. “Their recognition in the WIM 100 is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and leadership. We are delighted to see our women employees making significant strides in the industry.”

The WIM100 initiative received 570 individual nominations this year, spanning 41 countries, making it the most geographically diverse edition since its inception in 2013. This highlights the growing global representation of women in mining and the critical roles they play in advancing innovation, sustainability, and community engagement within the industry.

Dr. Stacy Hope, Managing Director of WIM UK, remarked, "It is a privilege to recognise and honour these 100 remarkable women, whose voices and stories showcase the rich diversity and resilience within the mining sector. Having witnessed the evolution of the WIM100 since its inception in 2013, this edition is particularly noteworthy for the depth of roles and responsibilities these women hold, spanning from assistant and junior specialist roles to executive leadership, as well as the significant expansion in the geographic representation of those nominated. Their achievements offer inspiration to their peers and the next generation, and also reinforce that progress in diversity is achievable."

Ruchika Jha, President of Women in Mining India (WIMI), said: "It is a moment of pride for us as three extraordinary women from the Indian mining fraternity have been recognized in the 2024 cohort of WIM 100. We convey our heartiest congratulations to all the nominees for their exemplary leadership. Women in Mining India, initiated in Nov'22 advocates and promotes employment, retention, empowerment, and upward mobility of women associated with the value chain of Mining Industry. Working closely with Industry partners, WIMI brings role models to the forefront, actively mentoring, providing networking opportunities and inspiring more and more women from India to take center stage in the transformation of the mining industry as a more inclusive, sustainable, innovative, and progressive industry."



The metals & mining sector, due to its structural bottlenecks, traditionally has had a low female participation in its workforce. Tata Steel has consistently worked towards changing the scenario by breaking the stereotypes and the glass ceiling. It is the first company in India to deploy women in all shifts in mines. The Company’s Women@Mines programme provides technical training to unskilled women workers and enables them to work in core jobs in mines.



Additionally, the Company hosts the annual Campus Connect – Women of Mettle scholarship programme to induct talented young women engineers into the manufacturing sector. Tata Steel also supports career advancement for women across all levels through leadership development programmes such as Ignite, Engage, Crucibold, UpSurge, Step Up to Success, and Tata Mentor, fostering a more equitable and diverse workforce.





