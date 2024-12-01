AIR INDIA LAUNCHES 96-HOUR BLACK FRIDAY SALE TO OFFER UP TO 20% OFF FARES ON AIR INDIA WEBSITE AND MOBILE APP

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 29 November 2024: Air India today launched a limited-period, Black Friday Sale, to offer up to 20% off base fares for flights within India, and up to 12% off base fares for flights to or from destinations in the United States, Europe (including the United Kingdom), Australia, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. The sale is exclusively available on Air India’s official website and iOS & Android mobile apps.

Bookings under the sale are open from 0001 hours IST of 29 November 2024 to 2359 hours IST of 02 December 2024, for travel until 30 June 2025 (except for flights between India and Australia & North America that are available for travel until 30 October 2025).

No convenience fees on website and app bookings

During the sale period, Air India will not charge any convenience fee on bookings for domestic or international flights operated by Air India made on Air India’s website and mobile app, thus helping travellers to save an additional INR 399 on domestic flight bookings and up to INR 999 on international flights.

Additional savings with payment offers

Air India has also enabled additional discounts with multiple payment offers for travellers to choose from, helping them to unlock further savings.

Payment Mode Discount Promo Code

UPI INR 400 on domestic flights (per passenger);

INR 1200 on international flights (per passenger) UPIPROMO

Internet Banking INR 400 on domestic flights (per passenger);

INR 1200 on international flights (per passenger) NBPROMO

ICICI Bank

Credit Cards INR 750 on round-trip domestic flights ICICI750

INR 2500 on international flights ICICI2500

INR 3000 on Business Class bookings ICICI3000

Air India’s website and mobile app also accept other modes of payment without the additional discount, including all major debit or credit cards issued by banks in or outside of India, RuPay cards, and payment wallets.

Potential savings for students and senior citizens

With Air India’s existing concessions for students and senior citizens clubbed with the new payment offers and zero convenience fee, students can save up to 25% and senior citizens up to 50% on base fares.

Sale bookings open on Air India direct channels



Bookings under the sale are open on Air India’s website and mobile app. The seats available on sale are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis (blackout dates apply). The fares may marginally vary in different cities due to applicable rates of exchange and taxes.





MENAFN01122024005232011781ID1108942748