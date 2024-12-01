Eighth International Conference on Smart Materials and Nanotechnology in Engineering draws to a close at American University of Sharjah

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE, November 28, 2024 – The Eighth International Conference on Smart Materials and Nanotechnology in Engineering (SMN2024) concluded successfully at American University of Sharjah (AUS) on November 28, 2024. The event, organized by the AUS College of Engineering (CEN) in collaboration with Harbin Institute of Technology (China), Institut Supérieur de Mécanique de Paris (France) and New Mexico State University (USA), brought together leading researchers, industry experts and academics for three days to discuss the latest advancements in smart materials, nanotechnology and their applications in engineering.

SMN2024 provided attendees with a platform to explore the integration of smart materials and nanotechnology in engineering fields such as aerospace, automotive, biomedical engineering, robotics and civil engineering. Conference sessions covered topics such as smart materials, nanotechnology in engineering, active sensing, actuation and transduction, analysis methods and tools, environmental sustainability and smart manufacturing technologies.



"Hosting the Eighth International Conference on Smart Materials and Nanotechnology in Engineering at the College of Engineering has been a great opportunity for American University of Sharjah to engage with global experts and exchange knowledge on these important technologies. The conference allowed for meaningful discussions on the latest advancements and their applications in different engineering fields. We are pleased to have facilitated this platform for collaboration and to have contributed important insights to the ongoing development of smart materials and nanotechnology. We hope to continue building on these initial collaborations and remain open to academics and researchers from around the world who would like to collaborate with CEN’s faculty in the future," said Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the College of Engineering.

The conference featured plenary lectures from distinguished experts from Georgia Institute of Technology (USA), Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (India), Johannes Kepler University Linz (Austria), University of São Paulo (Brazil) and Zhejiang University (China). Additionally, keynote lectures were delivered by experts from Université de Lorraine (France) and Université de Technologie de Compiègne (France).

Special sessions and mini-symposia explored cutting-edge topics such as composite origami structures, gas sensor technology, functional materials and composites, smart multifunctional structures, smart composite structures, electro-active materials and structures, smart devices, energy harvesting and soft robotics.

The conference included a booth exhibition by the main sponsors, SmarAct Metrology and LVLTech, which displayed their technology and core activities.

"The discussions at SMN2024 highlighted the transformative potential of smart materials and nanotechnology in reshaping industries worldwide. As these technologies continue to evolve, they will drive innovation across key sectors such as aerospace, healthcare and sustainable energy, unlocking significant economic opportunities and contributing to the growth of global economies," said Dr. Mehdi Ghommem, Associate Dean for Research, Innovation and Outreach at the College of Engineering at AUS and the Chairman of the conference.





