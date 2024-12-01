Tehran censures terrorist violence on Aleppo consulate

(MENAFN) In a statement released on Saturday, Baghaei emphasized that "terrorist elements" targeted the consulate amid a revival of Takfiri in Syria.



He censured the aggression of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, which shields missions from such strikes.



Baghaei stated that all staff at the consulate were uninjured and in good wellbeing.



Videos on social media published Friday, apparently revealing terrorists attacking the consulate.



The strike was reportedly composed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a Takfiri group, which launched a main attacking in Aleppo and Idlib provinces on Wednesday, capturing various regions.



Syrian forces are currently involved in massive fightings with the terrorists to regain power.



Syria has experienced foreign-backed terrorism since 2011, with Western nations and some regional nations backing them. Israel has been known as a main supporter of groups opposing Leader Bashar al-Assad's government since the war’s onset.

