Over 100 Medicinal Plants Preserved In Herbal Garden In South Kashmir

Manzoor Javaid, former State Nodal Officer, School Herbal Garden Scheme, J&K, and a lecturer by profession, is popularly known as the“Herbal Man of Kashmir.” At his home in the Achabal area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, he maintains a herbal garden that boasts more than 100 species of medicinal plants.

Manzoor said his herbal garden is the result of 20 years of hard work.“We have collected seeds from various areas, focusing on plants with medicinal properties. Currently, the garden houses over 100 species, and the number is set to grow. By the next growing season, the garden will be fully functional on a larger scale,” he said, according to news agency KNO.

His collection includes rare vegetables like Chinese cabbage, wild garlic and Swiss chard, along with medicinal plants such as Taraxacum officinale, known for its liver benefits, and Valeriana wallichiana, used for its antidepressant qualities.

Javaid's garden also features oregano, Elsholtzia ciliata (Eila Gassa), lemon balm, lavender, and rosemary, all known for their health benefits. Among the rarities are Bistorta affinis, used for treating bleeding and ulcerative colitis, and Taxus wallichiana, an anti-cancer plant.

“We can extract food supplements, nutraceuticals, pickles, oils, and tea. Globally, there is a growing trend in the supplements market, which features products derived from these medicinal plants,” Javaid said.

He said that in the future, he plans to promote herbal cultivation among the local population in collaboration with government and private institutions, making it a viable career option for youth through awareness programs.“Farmers and young people can pursue this as a career, whether as growers, entrepreneurs, or in value addition,” he said.

Javaid said that after the fruit and tourism industries, the herbal sector holds immense potential for generating employment opportunities across J&K.

Students are increasingly visiting the herbal garden and expressing interest in the herbal sector. Some have even started pursuing careers in this field, he said, adding that that he has worked in the herbal sector across the Jammu region, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

He suggested that the government should launch an initiative to recognize the herbal sector as a vocational trade (Subject) in schools, similar to courses on beautician skills, automobile, and tourism.“The herbal sector is closely linked to tourism and should be promoted as part of herbal tourism, attracting more visitors,” Manzoor said

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now