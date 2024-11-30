Rising From The East, Sweeping Across The Globe, Double Dutch Shanghai Vol.8 Ignites Shanghai

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Shanghai, China – Double Dutch Shanghai Vol.8 was held in Qingpu District, Shanghai, on November 23rd to 24th. The competition attracted nearly a thousand high-level from eight countries and regions, including the United States, France, Belgium, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, China, and Macao, China, representing the highest level of international participation in its history. Additionally, 59 teams from 12 cities across eight provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions such as Beijing, Chongqing, Xinjiang, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Guangdong, Jiangxi, Anhui, and Shanghai participated, presenting a sports spectacle filled with“speed and passion”.







International Competition: A Rare Display of Superb Skills

In the world of rope skipping, Double Dutch is recognized as a trendy sport that requires tight coordination between partners. Two rope holders grasp the ends of two ropes and swing them to hit the ground in the same or opposite directions, while skippers perform various tricks between the ropes. Rope holders and skippers can switch roles. With the integration of various popular elements such as gymnastics, strength, dance, footwork, and music, interactive rope skipping (or Double Dutch) has become the undeniable face of rope skipping, combining entertainment, spectacle, and competition, and has emerged as the spokesperson of trendy sports.







Since its inaugural edition in 2014, Double Dutch Contest Shanghai has been successfully held for eight consecutive years, attracting nearly 400 teams from around the world. The scale of the event, competitive level, and international influence have continued to rise. Among the participants were“Light-Speed Boy” Huang Junkai, the Australian Double Dutch Dynamite team, the Japanese Millennium Collection team, and other notable athletes, making this year's lineup even more impressive than previous ones, akin to a highly competitive event featuring top-notch athletes. After two days of intense competition, the Australian Double Dutch Dynamite team and Hong Kong's IPhone Pro MAX team won the first and second places in the open division of the DDC Performance with their creative routines and high-difficulty moves. The combination of Huang Junkai, Wang Yinan, and Jiang Dali tied last year's championship record in the DDC Speed, performing 138 skips on a single foot. Notably, Xu Faguang, who is currently ranked first in Chinese Double Dutch Contest, repeated as the champion of the DDC ONE'S, successfully earning a spot in the 2025 DOUBLE DUTCH ONE ́S World Finals.







Shanghai: The Fertile Soil for Rope Skipping's Growth

As the scale and influence of the event continue to rise, it begins to nurture this“fertile soil in the East.” On the one hand, the event attracts global attention to Qingpu with its professionalism, international participants, and exciting performance, showcasing the spiritual temperament and humanistic connotation of Shanghai's western gateway as a“beautiful place, the essence of Jiangnan, an innovation hub, and a warm home” on the world stage.







On the other hand, high-level international sports events have always been the best entry point for attracting traffic, not only enhancing the city's management and service level but also driving the upgrade of“spectator” consumption and continuously promoting the interactive development of mass sports, competitive sports, and the sports industry, contributing to the comprehensive upgrade of industry, city, and people's livelihood.







A Decade of Accumulation and Maturation: Successfully Creating a Global 'Meeting Hall'

From its establishment in 2014 to over the past nearly ten years of incubation and nurturing in Qingpu, Double Dutch Contest Shanghai has undergone continuous growth and development. With its continuously improving professional standards, frequent visits by internationally renowned guests, and continuously diversifying and expanding supporting activities, it has become a globally connected and interactive social hub that spreads the Chinese sports spirit and showcases Shanghai's city image amid widespread public attention and anticipation.