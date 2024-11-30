El-Sobky And CEO Of The International Hospital Federation Discuss Joint Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Chairman of the General Authority for Healthcare and General Supervisor of the Comprehensive Insurance Project, Ahmed El-Sobky, met with Ronald Lavatar, CEO of the International Hospital Federation.

The Authority held its fifth annual forum under the slogan“Towards Globalization in Providing Healthcare Services” to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the official launch of the comprehensive health insurance system.

El-Sobky discussed with Lavatar ways to enhance cooperation to support the development of healthcare systems in Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean region, in line with the directions of the political leadership in Egypt. Lavatar also handed El-Sobky the Gold Award Certificate in Health Sustainability, Awareness, and Social Responsibility after the Authority won it in appreciation of its distinguished efforts in the fields of sustainability and healthcare.

Preparations for the upcoming meetings of the International Hospital Federation, scheduled in India at the end of February 2025, were also a topic of discussion between the two sides. Dr. El-Sobky expressed his aspiration to host the 49th International Hospital Federation Forum in Egypt in 2026, stressing that Egypt has become a leading destination in the fields of healthcare at the regional and global levels.

In the context of future cooperation, El-Sobky stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation with the Federation to continue developing treatment services, transferring advanced expertise, and employing modern technology and artificial intelligence to achieve the best global practices.

He also mentioned enhancing cooperation with the Federation and the Geneva Center for Sustainability in Switzerland to support sustainability initiatives in healthcare and enhance innovation. He emphasized the Authority's keenness to partner with global health institutions to develop the health system.

For his part, Ronald Lavatar expressed his happiness to participate in the Authority's fifth annual forum, stressing his aspiration for many visits to Egypt and the Authority's health facilities in the coming periods to deepen joint cooperation. Lavatar commended the swift progress in Egypt's healthcare sector, emphasizing that the General Authority for Healthcare has established a benchmark for managing and operating health facilities in accordance with the most stringent international standards.



