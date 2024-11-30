Al Kuwari Reelected President Of Qatar Rugby And Hockey Committee
11/30/2024 2:01:19 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Rugby and Hockey committee's General Assembly has reelected Yousef Jeham Al Kuwari as President of the committee by acclamation for the new term 2024 - 2028.
This came during the ordinary meeting of the General Assembly held at the premises of the committee, after the legal quorum was met, with the attendance of all members and the representative of the Qatar Olympic Committee.
Additionally, the committee reelected Abdullah Aman Al Khater as Secretary-General, while Jawaher Hamdan Al Hubabi was elected as a member by acclamation, alongside Issa Ali Ghanem and Saad Badr Al Abdullah who were elected as members of the federation.
Members of the General Assembly endorsed the minutes of the previous meeting and reviewed the external auditor's report, in addition to approving the timeline for the 2024-2025 sports season, and the estimated budget for the 2025 fiscal year.
