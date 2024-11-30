Day After Replying To Showcause Notice, Trinamool MLA Again Slams Party Leadership

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 30 (IANS) Just a day after giving his reply to the showcause notice from his party leadership after being accused of making anti-party statements in public, 'rebel' Trinamool legislator from Bharatpur constituency in Murshidabad district of West Bengal Humayun Kabir has once again criticised a section of his own party leadership.

On Saturday, his targets were the Trinamool Congress' district president Apurba Sarkar and chairman Rabiul Alam Chowdhury in Murshidabad.

"Sarkar and Chowdhury are misusing the power conferred on them by Chief Mamata Banerjee. I will get them back in the right shape with the help of our grassroots level workers. I will not allow anyone to fiddle with the organisational network in the district," Kabir told mediapersons.

In his reaction, Sarkar said that neither he nor anyone in the party takes Kabir's statements seriously.

"I will not say anything. The leadership will say whatever is needed. Some people have the habit of trying to be relevant by making controversial statements to the media,” Sarkar added.

On Friday, Kabir submitted his reply to the showcause notice slapped on him by the disciplinary committee of the party earlier this week allegedly for making anti-party comments.

On Thursday, he was snubbed by the party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee within the Assembly. She asked Kabir to first give a reply to the showcause notice and then speak.

He was served the showcause notice on November 27 and was asked to give a reply to that within the next three days.

On November 25, a meeting of the national working committee of Trinamool Congress was conducted where specific leaders were chosen for making statements before media statements on specific subjects.

In the meeting, it was also decided that if any leader violates the party directives, he or she will be slapped with a showcause notice and three consecutive show-cause notices remaining unanswered will lead to the suspension of that leader.

However, just 24 hours after that, Kabir made an explosive statement to the media claiming that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was being surrounded by certain leaders whose real intentions are doubtful.