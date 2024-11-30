Zelensky: F-16S Destroyed Seven Russian Missiles During Latest Massive Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that F-16 fighter jets recently destroyed seven missiles that Russia used to attack Ukraine.

The head of state said this in an interview with SkyNews , Ukrinform reports.

“The second was discussion about F-16. It was the same fears that it would draw into the war. The same was with Patriots, HIMARS, then F-16 - the decision was positive, the same late. How are the F-16s today work? Very good, excellent mostly. We have very little number of F-16s, what they do mow? Destroyed 7 cruise missiles two nights ago. 7 missiles that were aimed at our infrastructure,” Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine does not have a sufficient number of these fighters now, while the United States has them.

“Do our parents have a lot of them? Yes, a lot. Can they give? Yes. Why they didn't give? I don't know,” Zelensky said.

He also noted the effectiveness of Patriot systems.

Russia carried out 1,120 attacks on Ukrainianinfrastructure since war began – president

“Is Patriot effective? Yes. Is it enough to defend all the energy systems? No. Is it okay in some places of our country where Patriots works? Is everything okay with energy ? Mostly yes. But what you need? We need more. Do you have concrete number of Patriots you need? Yes. Do you have in Europe enough systems to equip? Yes. What we need political will from our partners,” the President emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 4, during the celebrations dedicated to the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented F-16 fighters in the Ukrainian sky, emphasizing the beginning of a new stage in the development of the Air Force.