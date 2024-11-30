(MENAFN- EmailWire) CAIRO, Egypt (AfricaNewswire.Net) -- Within the framework of "AfriSummit 2024" held in Cairo from November 3 to 6, a strategic meeting took place between the Ugandan delegation, led by the Ugandan Ambassador and representatives of the Ugandan Ministry of Health, and Dr. Hisham Stait, Vice Chairman of the Egyptian Unified Procurement Authority (UPA) for Medical Supply and Medical Technology Management, with representatives from the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) in attendance.



The meeting aimed to enhance cooperation in the sector between the two nations, exploring partnership prospects in this vital field to achieve shared goals of providing safe and approved medicines, elevating collaboration opportunities, and fostering productive discussions to support the unity and sustainable development of Africa's pharmaceutical sector.



During the meeting, the Ugandan side expressed deep admiration for Egypt’s advancements in the pharmaceutical industry, as well as its strict quality control and regulatory standards, commending Egypt’s robust infrastructure in this sector. The Ugandan delegation expressed interest in leveraging Egyptian expertise to support and develop Uganda's healthcare infrastructure, recognizing Egypt as a model to emulate within the African continent due to its advanced pharmaceutical policies.



Dr. Hisham Stait reaffirmed Egypt’s readiness to provide the necessary support to Uganda’s pharmaceutical needs, contributing to improved healthcare services in Uganda. He emphasized Egypt’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and expanding partnerships with African countries to foster the growth and integration of the healthcare sector.



Following the discussions, both parties agreed to begin drafting a Memorandum of Understanding between the Egyptian Drug Authority and the Ugandan Ministry of Health. This MoU aims to facilitate the approval of Egyptian medicines in the Ugandan market and simplify procedures to expand Egypt’s market presence across Africa.



This meeting was one of the pivotal events of AfriSummit 2024, opening new avenues for fruitful cooperation and enhancing the connection between African nations in the pharmaceutical sector. It underscores the determination of the organizers to promote constructive dialogue and cooperation among African health authorities, reinforcing the continent’s unity in addressing current health challenges and strengthening health security.



In addition to this meeting, the summit saw significant achievements with the participation of ambassadors, ministers, and diplomats from across Africa, along with over 80 experts in regulatory, legal, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and distribution fields, as well as more than 300 healthcare professionals.



Multiple bilateral and multilateral agreements were signed, contributing to enhanced cooperation and meaningful dialogue to address Africa’s current regulatory challenges and explore future opportunities in pharmaceutical manufacturing, distribution, and healthcare development.

This success highlights the summit’s importance in supporting the continent’s efforts toward sustainable growth in the healthcare sector, establishing AfriSummit as an effective regional platform for realizing shared ambitions in the pharmaceutical and healthcare fields.





