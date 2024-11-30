Turkey’s foreign trade deficit remains to narrow in previous month

(MENAFN) Turkey’s foreign trade deficit remained to narrow in the previous month, reaching USD65.8 billion for the January-October period of 2024, a drop 30.1 percent annually, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) figures revealed on Thursday.



The nation’s shipments amounted to USD216.2 billion in the initial 10 months, whereas imports totaled USD282 billion.



In the previous month alone, shipments were at USD23.5 billion whereas imports amounted to USD29.4 billion.



The international trade deficit was at USD5.9 billion in the previous month, advancing 10.5 percent year-on-year.



In the first 10 months, the stock of manufacturing industry goods in overall shipments was 94.2 percent.



The stock of high-tech goods in these initial 10 months of manufacturing industry shipments was 3.4 percent.



The major partner nation for shipments was Germany with USD17.97 billion, following by the US with USD13.38 billion and the UK with USD12.49 billion.



However, China was the major source for Turkey’s imports with USD37.4 billion, followed by Russia with USD35.5 billion and Germany with USD22.18 billion.

