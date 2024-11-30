ZNPP On Brink Of Blackout For Third Time In November Due To Russian Shelling Energy Ministry
11/30/2024 7:12:12 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power plant (ZNPP) narrowly avoided a complete blackout for the third time this month after Russian shelling damaged one of its power lines.
That is according to the Ukrainian energy Ministry , Ukrinform reports.
On the night of November 30, Russian attacks severed one of the two external power lines linking the Russian-occupied ZNPP to Ukraine's unified power grid. The ministry emphasized that the plant's external power supply, essential for its safe operation, remains under serious threat.
"Currently, the station is operating on a single power line. If it loses this connection, another complete blackout will occur, posing a significant threat to radiation safety," the report said.
According to Energy Minister German Galushchenko, Ukrainian energy workers will begin restoring the line as soon as security conditions permit.
"Only the return of control over the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine can ensure the safe operation of Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Every day of occupation brings the ZNPP closer to disaster," the minister said.
On November 23, energy workers successfully restored a high-voltage overhead line damaged by Russian shelling, reconnecting the ZNPP to the national power grid.
